Make a donation to support the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch!
Your donation will be used to provide food, veterinary services and staff care for the nearly 1,000 animals from more than 40 species who live at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, The Fund for Animals' flagship sanctuary. You will also be supporting other vital programs of The Fund for Animals.
Whether they were rescued from a research laboratory, like our macaques and other primates, or from a road-side zoo, all of our animals will live the rest of their lives in peace, free from cruelty and abuse.
Want to know other ways to give? You can
give a gift donation to celebrate any person, pet, friendship or occasion or give in memory of a loved one. Consider buying us something from our Amazon Wishlist!
Your donation makes everything we do possible. In gratitude, we'll email you regular updates, breaking news and adorable animal stories detailing the many ways your support makes a difference.
If you donate and have not already registered, you will receive periodic updates and communications from The Humane Society of the United States.
Contributions to The Fund for Animals are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.
If you have any questions about donating, please contact us by
email or by phone: 1-866-482-3708